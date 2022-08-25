Traffic stop leads to arrest of four people after discovery of crystal meth Published 7:30 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

A traffic stop led to the arrest of four individuals after officers discovered felony amounts of crystal methamphetamine.

On August 16, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle as it left a residence on County Road 931 in the Auburn Community.

The driver was identified as Mickey Joe Williams, 41 years of age.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a felony amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine.

Further investigation into the incident, warranted the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the North MS Narcotics Unit to then conduct a Search Warrant at the residence on CR 931.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department had received numerous complaints of drug activity at the residence. Deputies arrested Shaun Michael Weaver, Amber Renee Crider, and Jeffery Lee Chism. Weaver and Crider were both arrested for felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and Chism was arrested for several misdemeanor warrants for Lee County Justice Court.

Mickey Joe Williams, 41, of Plantersville, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $15,000.00 by a Lee County Justice Court Judge

Shaun Michael Weaver, 47, of Pontotoc, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $10,000.00 by a Lee County Justice Court Judge

Amber Renee Crider, 38, of Tupelo, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $10,000.00 by a Lee County Justice Court Judge

Jeffery Lee Chism, 54, of Tupelo was charged with several misdemeanor warrants by a Lee County Justice Court Judge.

