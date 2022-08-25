Mississippi sheriff’s office seeks help with armed home invasion case

Published 6:30 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in an armed home invasion.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc Sheriff Department need your help in identifying the male in photos that were posted on Facebook.

The male in the photos is a person of interest in an armed home invasion that occurred Friday night Aug. 12 in southern Pontotoc County.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials also attached images of a vehicle that the male and two other persons arrived at the residence in earlier in the day.

If anyone has any information regarding this case please call Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS(8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest. Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.

….

More News

Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder

Pearl River expected to flood Jackson, set to crest Tuesday

Mississippi man honored for life-saving measures that helped man in medical emergency

Mississippi woman sues Taylor Swift for more than $1 million, claims pop star ripped off her book

Print Article