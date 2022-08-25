Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday Published 12:12 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday.

Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg.

In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday with a record 2.90 inches of rain. In Jackson, the old record of 1.75 inches set in 2008 was eclipsed on Wednesday with a record 5.05 inches of rain. In Meridian, the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1967 was eclipsed on Wednesday with a record 4.61 inches of rain.

In addition to daily records, Jackson set a new August monthly record at 11.57 inches, breaking the old August record of 11.51 inches set in 2008.

