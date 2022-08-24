Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state. Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022

A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.

Images of flooding have been posted on Twitter showing the impact of heavy rainfall in and around the Brandon area.

Flash #flooding in Canton, MS this morning. Rain just will not stop. pic.twitter.com/NJ0Xr8hPYk — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) August 24, 2022

#mswx flooding at the village nursing home on old Brandon Road in Brandon pic.twitter.com/OOjjllf4nn — Jamie Grissom (@gustnadoex) August 24, 2022

Torrential rainfall has led to widespread flooding in the Brandon, MS area. Peachtree village nursing home has been evacuated and relief efforts continue.. #wxtwitter #LSMwx pic.twitter.com/iDwJIzc4um — Heath Lollar (@HeathChases) August 24, 2022

FLOOD ALERT | There is significant flooding near JAN and at the roundabout area leading onto International Drive.

Check your airline for your flight status and use extreme caution. The only available entrance/exit at JAN is from (East) Old Brandon Rd. – coming from Brandon. pic.twitter.com/YFJNVp0sw8 — JMAA (@JacksonAirports) August 24, 2022

