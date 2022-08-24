Mississippi authorities issue alert for 44-year-old man last seen in April

Published 5:46 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

George Jackson Jr

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson Jr of Senatobia in Tate County.

Jackson is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of EF Hale Jr Drive in Tate County, walking in a northern direction.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Family members say George Jackson Jr suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of George Jackson Jr, contact Tate County Sheriff’s Office at 662-562-4434.

More News

Home cameras help police apprehend two people suspected of shooting at Mississippi homeowner in his driveway

Two adults, two juveniles arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries in north Mississippi

Doctor with stethoscope

Mississippi Delta loses its only neonatal intensive care unit

Rare snake found by Mississippi landowner now on display at state’s natural science museum

Print Article