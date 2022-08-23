Woman dies after being shot by Mississippi police officer, state investigating shooting Published 9:06 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022

An autopsy will be done on a Mississippi woman who died after police shot her multiple times.

The shooting happened Monday night outside an apartment complex in Biloxi. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case, as it does with all shootings by or of law enforcement officers in the state.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that Mable Arrington, 42, of Biloxi, died during surgery after she was shot. Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

Biloxi police said none of its officers were injured, according to WLOX-TV. Capt. Milton Houseman told the newspaper the officer involved in the fatal shooting has been placed on paid leave.

Switzer said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.