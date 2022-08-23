Shooting involving Mississippi officer under investigation, officials report

Published 5:33 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A shooting involving a Mississippi police officer Monday night is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

MBI officials report that the shooting involved an officer from the Biloxi Police Department at approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred near 330 Benachi Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi.

MBI officials are currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

