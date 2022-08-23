Officials: Both drivers in two-vehicle crash on Mississippi highway killed in crash Monday night Published 10:07 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A two-vehicle crash on a Mississippi highway claimed the lives of both drivers involved in the wreck Monday night.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that two people died in a crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County. The crash occurred sometime before 9:45 p.m.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd reported to WLOX that Jason Clark, 25, and Kurtis Levell Price, 56, both of Jackson County died in the wreck.

One of the vehicles in the crash, which occurred just south of the George County line, reportedly was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway.