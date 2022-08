Mississippi man arrested on five counts of credit card fraud Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A Mississippi man was arrested last week on five counts of credit card fraud.

On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report.

After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18.

Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.