Two people arrested after drag racing on Mississippi interstate turns into police chase

Published 6:04 am Monday, August 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people have been arrested after a police chase began when officers spotted two cars drag racing on the interstate.

Officers with the Pearl Police Department report that two cars were spotted draw racing on Interstate 20 traveling west.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicles and then were led on a chase until the cars exited the interstate at the State Street exit.

The car reportedly then crashed at the intersection of State and Silas Brown streets in Jackson, where two people were taken into custody.

 

 

