Tree falls on top of car on busy Mississippi highway trapping driver inside

Published 6:30 am Monday, August 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A driver was trapped for more than a half-an-hour after a tree fell on top of the car they were driving.

The tree fell across John R. Junkin Drive in Natchez Sunday afternoon during a storm.

Eastbound traffic on the normally busy state highway screeched to a halt as crews from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Natchez Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies worked to free the driver from the vehicle and to clear debris from the highway.

Law enforcement on the scene said the driver was unharmed.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday crews were still busy trying to clear the roadway of debris.

 

