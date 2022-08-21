Two die in head-on collision on stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday

Published 6:18 am Sunday, August 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials are investigating a head-on collision that resulted in the death of both drivers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report that Medley J. Morgan, 24, was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-55 in Yaz0o County when her car collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight Saturday near mile marker 133.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Both drivers died at the scene.

The crash continues to be under investigation.

More News

Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners

Officials: Woman dies after officer-involved shooting Monday night

National park in Mississippi to receive major improvements

Officials: Both drivers in two-vehicle crash on Mississippi highway killed in crash Monday night

Print Article