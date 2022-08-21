Two die in head-on collision on stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday
Published 6:18 am Sunday, August 21, 2022
Officials are investigating a head-on collision that resulted in the death of both drivers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday.
Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report that Medley J. Morgan, 24, was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-55 in Yaz0o County when her car collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.
The crash occurred shortly after midnight Saturday near mile marker 133.
Both drivers died at the scene.
The crash continues to be under investigation.