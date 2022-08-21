Mississippi authorities investigating fatal crash on rural highway

Published 6:12 am Sunday, August 21, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on highway 3 near Redwood in Warren County on Saturday at about 8:35 a.m.

The victim was William B Aden Jr., 68 of Vicksburg. Aden was driving his 2017 RAM 1500 southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

