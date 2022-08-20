California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills

Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man.
On Aug. 17,  TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
An investigation led to the discovery of approximately 105 alleged fentanyl pills in Gomez’s possession.
A subsequent search of Gomez’s motel room by North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agents led to the discovery of approximately 700 additional alleged fentanyl pills. Gomez was charged with trafficking fentanyl.
On Aug. 18,  Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Gomez to be held without bond.

