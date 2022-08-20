California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 20, 2022

A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man.

On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).

An investigation led to the discovery of approximately 105 alleged fentanyl pills in Gomez’s possession.

A subsequent search of Gomez’s motel room by North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agents led to the discovery of approximately 700 additional alleged fentanyl pills. Gomez was charged with trafficking fentanyl.