Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase Published 6:45 am Friday, August 19, 2022

One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash.

WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations.

The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday in Brookhaven. An adult male and an 18-year-old refused to get out of their vehicle when asked and then took off in the vehicle.

Police pursued the suspects from Brookhaven in Lincoln County, through Copiah County and to Terry in Hinds County, where the chase ended with a crash near the intersection of Old Highway 51 and Cunningham Street.

Tillman was taken into custody and taken to the Copiah County Jail. The 18-year-old was returned to his parents.

Officials say the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is investigating the incident.