Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported Published 5:45 am Thursday, August 18, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,

MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident.

The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” the news release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

Fox13 in Memphis reports that officials from Desoto County and MBI were on the scene of a shooting near the post office on Goodman Road in Horn Lake. A car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window was reported.

It is not clear if the shooting reported by Fox 13 is the same or related to the incident involving the officer.

No other details have been reported.