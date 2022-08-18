Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities Published 4:42 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022

Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days.

Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release.

the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive Branch.

The shooting was not fatal, MBI reported.

MBI is also investigating a shooting involving a Desoto County deputy that occurred Wednesday night in Horn Lake.

One person was injured in the shooting with injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening.