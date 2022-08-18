Mississippi man who was found with 3 pounds of 98% pure methamphetamine sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Published 5:26 am Thursday, August 18, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. This led to the seizure of 3 pounds of 98% pure methamphetamine.

In addition to the prison sentence, Roberts was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area. “Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.