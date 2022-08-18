Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number

Published 7:00 am Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number.

Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. 

The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, with a Megaplier of 14.

The Biloxi man’s ticket matched all but the number “67.” Instead of $1.28 billion, the Biloxi resident won $20,000.

The ticket was purchased from Clark Oil Company on Judge Sekul Avenue in Biloxi.

The $1.28 billion jackpot is the second largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions, which is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

