Mississippi man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for carjacking Published 6:00 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 92 months in prison for carjacking.

According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, Xavier Keshun Caldwell 23, of Jackson, used a firearm to forcefully take a car from a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson.

Caldwell entered a plea of guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. As stated in court, Caldwell admitted to using a firearm to forcefully take the victim’s car.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate sentenced Caldwell to a prison term of 92 months to run consecutively to a 7 year sentence received in Madison County Circuit Court on February 19, 2020, for auto burglary. Judge Wingate also fined Caldwell $1500, and sentenced him to a term of 36 months supervised release following release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Jackson Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne.