Mississippi man gets more than 17 years in federal prison for drug offenses Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 211 months in federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Labaron Mitchell, 38, of Moss Point, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to information presented to the Court, between July 22, 2021, and January 7, 2022, law enforcement officers purchased over 280 grams of methamphetamine and 2.7 grams of crack cocaine from Mitchell and one of his coconspirators.

Mitchell pled guilty on May 17, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. His coconspirator has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.