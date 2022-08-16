Mississippi man shot and killed Sunday. Officials offer few details in shooting.

Published 5:09 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Woodville man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning at Merit Health Natchez.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the hospital and that the man was shot in Wilkinson County.

A spokesperson at Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office has declined to comment on what happened and said a statement would be released at a later time.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

