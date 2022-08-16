Former Texas Death Row inmate who made headlines when court threw out his conviction arrested in Mississippi Published 5:38 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022

A former Texas death row inmate who made headlines when his death penalty conviction was thrown out by the court was arrested in Mississippi Friday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that Clinton Lee Young III, who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg.

A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest.

Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Troy Kimble and Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace assembled an arrest team made up of police and sheriff’s office personnel.

Young, 39, was arrested as he left a business on U.S. 61 North in Warren County.

“Young was arrested without incident and offered no resistance as he was taken into custody,” Pace said.

According to the Texas Tribune, Young was convicted in 2001 for two murders which he says he did not commit. He was on death row until a court threw out the murder conviction and death penalty in September 2021 based on information about misconduct of the prosecutor who was working Young’s case. A new trial was ordered by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Young for capital murder in connection with the same case.

Young was transported by Warren County Sheriff’s Office personnel to the Warren County Jail. He made his appearance at an extradition hearing in front of Judge James Jefferson of the Justice Court. Young waived extradition at the hearing. He is now held at the jail without bond.

“We are expecting Harrison County, Texas authorities to be here this week to pick him up and transport him back to the state of Texas,” Pace said.