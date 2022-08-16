2 injured, 2 taken into custody after shooting at Mississippi park Published 7:30 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Two people were injured, and two people were taken into custody after a shooting in a North Mississippi park.

A news release from the Tupelo Police Department reports that at approximately 6:30 pm on Monday, officers were called to Theron Nickels Park on Mitchell Road for a shooting.

Officers located a teenage juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds as well as a teenage juvenile with a graze wound. The more seriously injured juvenile was transported to NMMC ER for treatment.

A suspect vehicle was stopped by Tupelo Police at Gloster and Crossover shortly after the shooting. two persons of interest were detained at that stop, and a weapon was recovered.

This investigation is in the early stages. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.