Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash

Published 6:30 am Monday, August 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night.

Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rankin County coroner David Ruth confirmed to WLBT and WAPT in Jackson that one man died as a result of the crash.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials with the City of Pearl confirmed to the news stations that the police chase started in Pearl.

Officers from Pearl, Flowood, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene of the crash Sunday.

Other details about the crash have not been released. The crash continues to be under investigation,

 

 

 

More News

More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach

Church members express disbelief in aftermath of fire at historic Mississippi church

State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer

Mississippi TV anchors pay homage to Olivia Newton-John by lip-syncing ‘Grease’ song on-air

Print Article