Mississippi 9-year-old boy missing; have you seen him?

Published 9:30 pm Monday, August 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement agents issued a missing child alert Monday after a 9-year-old child was reported missing.

Josh Braiden Smith, a white male, described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and eyes is believed to be accompanied by his mother.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents said the pair may be traveling in a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with Mississippi license plate JAB6759.

Anyone with information about Smith’s location is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-764-2588.

