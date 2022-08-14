Police looking for man who walked into Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed 2 guns in pockets and then left

Published 5:38 am Sunday, August 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are searching for a man who walked into a Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed his two guns in his pants pocket and left the store when the staff wasn’t looking.

Police in Horn Lake responded to the report of two guns being stolen from Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop in Horn Lake.

The owner of the store said that the man came into his shop shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, opened a gun cabinet and then put two guns in his pocket. The man then left the store without paying for the firearms and without completing a background check.

One of the guns that was stolen was a nine-millimeter pistol. The other was a .380 semi-automatic pistol.

Horn Lake Police have released photos of the suspect from the store’s surveillance video.

If you recognize the man or know anything about this crime, call the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.

