Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband Published 6:25 am Sunday, August 14, 2022

A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning.

Two other suspects in the July 14 shooting death of Jeremiah Flakes were captured in the Florida panhandle on Aug. 1.

Patricia Flakes, 42, of Tupelo; Shannon D. Bramlett, 33, of Sardis; and Darick L. Moody, 19, of Oxford, face first-degree murder charges in Jeremiah Flake’s death.

Bramlett and Moody are housed at the Lee County jail after they were captured in the Pensacola, Florida, area. They have both been given $1 million bonds.

Jeremiah Flakes was found dead on July 14 inside his mother’s vehicle along County Road 1437 in the Auburn community of Lee County. He had been shot multiple times.

Patricia Flakes is reported to be Jeremiah Flakes’ estranged wife. Bramlett is reported to be Patricia Flakes’ boyfriend. Moody is reported to be Bramlett’s nephew.