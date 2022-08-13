Suspected car thief runs out of gas during high-speed chase with Mississippi law officers Published 9:37 pm Saturday, August 13, 2022

A suspected car thief’s luck ran out of gas Friday as the stolen car he was driving sputtered to a stop after a high-speed chase with police.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested Daniel Perry after his car ran out of gas after a multi-mile chase.

The pursuit started after law officers spotted the suspected stolen vehicle at a Dollar General in the Calhoun community. As they got near the vehicle Perry sped away.

Deputies said Perry will be charged with felony fleeing an officer and possession of stolen property.