Woman convicted in 2018 stabbing of her boyfriend

Published 5:43 am Friday, August 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman has been convicted in the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced that Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second-degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer.

In June 2018, police arrived at The Trails at Northpointe Apartments to find Gilmer’s body with stab wounds in the chest and arm.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Gilmer was reportedly stabbed multiple times with a knife that was later found in the kitchen sink.

Wilson faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and will remain in the custody of the Hinds County Detention Center. Her sentencing will be held on August 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

More News

Man arrested after he was found with drugs, more than $350,000 in cash during traffic stop

Prisons chief wants incarcerated people to construct buildings at Parchman

Mississippi woman arrested on fraud charges. More than $184,000 stolen, investigators said.

Mississippi man sentenced in 2021 DUI wreck that killed one, injured another

Print Article