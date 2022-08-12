Woman convicted in 2018 stabbing of her boyfriend

A Mississippi woman has been convicted in the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced that Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second-degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer.

In June 2018, police arrived at The Trails at Northpointe Apartments to find Gilmer’s body with stab wounds in the chest and arm.

Gilmer was reportedly stabbed multiple times with a knife that was later found in the kitchen sink.

Wilson faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and will remain in the custody of the Hinds County Detention Center. Her sentencing will be held on August 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.