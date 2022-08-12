Mississippi man sentenced in 2021 DUI wreck that killed one, injured another

A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty in connection with a DUI wreck that killed one person and injured another was sentenced in court Thursday.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that David Thomas Pelkey, 30, was sentenced to 25 years, 8 years suspended, and 17 years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Pelkey will also be placed on 5 years of post-release supervision..

Earlier this week, Pelkey pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence causing death and one count of driving under the influence causing injuries.

“The Defendant’s actions that night took an innocent life and injured another. We hope this conviction and sentence will help these victims and their families in the healing process,” District Attorney Parker said.