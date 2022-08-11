Mississippi man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sex crime against 12-year-old girl

Published 5:50 am Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for committing a sex crime against a minor in Louisiana.

Percy Stalls, 72, of Summit, received the sentence for one count of aggravated crimes against nature involving incestuous sexual acts upon the then-12-year-old girl.

At least 25 years of the sentences are without the possibility of parole.

Hammond police arrested Stalls in 2018 for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl that occurred in 2015 at a resident on East Hanson Street, Hammond.

Stall was found guilty of the crime by a jury in June.

 

 

