Beloved Mississippi bakery changes hands after 60 years of serving customers

Campbell’s Bakery, the well-known local bakery and restaurant in the Historic Fondren district of Jackson, has been purchased by Jackson business partners and husband-and-wife duo Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi.

Campbell’s, famous for its petit fours, tea cakes, custom cakes, and other offerings, has been a core part of the Fondren community since its opening in 1962 by Louis and Jessie Campbell. Over the last 60 years, the establishment has served families in central Mississippi with sweet offerings. Mary Sanders and Damien look forward to continuing the tradition with their acquisition of the business.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the longstanding history of Campbell’s Bakery,” says Mary Sanders. “As those who love Jackson and its people, this responsibility is more than just a job. It’s a legacy.”

The couple are Jackson residents and local business owners. Mary Sanders is the owner of Ferriss & Company, a Jackson-based interior design and branding development firm. Ferriss & Company’s work can be found at local restaurants including Tuk Tuk Boom, Sal and Mookie’s, and Aplos, among others.

Damien is a celebrated chef who serves as the Director of Culinary Operations and Executive Chef at the Country Club of Jackson. Campbell’s Bakery is the next step in Cavicchi’s extensive culinary career that includes working as the Executive Chef at the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, as well as owning Asheville restaurants Clingman Café and Sugo. Cavicchi is thrilled to be bringing his expertise to Campbell’s with new products as well as local favorites.

I’ve always enjoyed the way that communities are brought together over food,” says Damien. “Campbell’s is proof of that. We are honored to play a role in Jackson to continue this tradition.”

Campbell’s Bakery will continue to be open for normal business hours for the foreseeable future (9 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday) with expanded hours soon. Over the next few months, the bakery will begin introducing a variety of new products to its menu. The Cavicchis plan on temporarily closing for renovations of the restaurant’s interior in January 2023.

….