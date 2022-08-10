Tennessee football coach drowns trying to save child who fell into ditch

Published 9:28 pm Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Tennessee youth football coach is being called a hero after he jumped into a drainage ditch to save a child who had fallen into the water. The coach drowned trying to save the young player, police reported.

Police in Germantown, Tennessee, a Memphis suburb, said the child fell into a ditch at Riverdale Park at approximately 6:17 p.m. Tuesday.

The child’s father and William Drennan, 37, who was the child’s football coach, jumped into the ditch to rescue both.

The boy and his father quickly managed to get out of the water, but Drennan didn’t.

Rescue workers searched and eventually found him and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

