One dead, another arrested after shooting at party in Mississippi hotel room

An 18-year-old is dead and another 18-year was arrested after an argument at a party in a Ridgeland hotel turned violent Monday night.

WLBT reports that a deadly shooting occurred at a hotel room at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn in Ridgeland.

Officials with the Ridgeland Police Department say that an argument erupted at the party, and shots were fired.

Jamarison Rogers was shot to death, and Johnterrius Demond Murriel, 18, was taken into custody, police report.

The shooting remains under investigation.