UPDATE: Missing Mississippi man found dead. Man arrested in connection with his murder.

Published 8:44 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

WESSON POLICE / From left, Tony Taylor of Wesson was dead when located after reported missing. Samuel Ray King III, right, has been charged with Taylor's murder.

Police have arrested a Mississippi man in connection with the death of a man who was reported missing Monday.

WPD received a report of a missing individual, Tony Taylor, according to Chief Chad O’Quinn. Taylor was located, but was already dead when found. A suspect in the death was identified and located Monday.

“We have arrested Samuel Ray King III, of 2133 Hwy. 51, and charged him with murder in the death of Mr. Taylor,” O’Quinn said.

No further details were available Tuesday, and the investigation is ongoing.

