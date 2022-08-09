Two people killed when car veers off Mississippi interstate, hits tree

Two people died in a car wreck off the Mississippi interstate near Crystal Springs on Monday.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Andre L. Curry, Jr., 39, and Adaiah L. Curry, 37, died in a one-vehicle wreck on I-55 in Copiah County.

The wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Curry was reportedly traveling south in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.

Both victims died at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate.