One man arrested, another on the run after investigation into Mississippi moving company

Authorities are looking for the owner of a Mississippi moving company who is wanted on two counts of embezzlement after officers recovered property from at least seven victims.

Officers are looking for Spyder Moving Services owner, Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, of Oxford after a lengthy investigation of the company by the Criminal Investigation Division at the Oxford Police Department.

On Friday, Aug. 5, charges were also filed against Charles Joiner, 54, of Oxford for accessory to embezzlement under contract.

He was taken into custody at the business on West Oxford Loop and given a bond of $5,000.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, investigators executed several search warrants in Oxford and Pontotoc.

Investigators were able to recover property from storage facilities in Oxford and Pontotoc returning property to at least seven victims. OPD thanks the Pontotoc Police Department and Pontotoc Fire Department for their assistance in this case.

Ladygin has yet to be located by law enforcement and is wanted for two counts of embezzlement under contract. If anyone knows of his location please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be added at a later date.