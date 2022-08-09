Officers responding to wreck arrest Mississippi man for stolen firearm

Published 5:10 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stoeln firearm.

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday.

Because a strong odor of marijuana was coming from a 2015 Ford Fusion involved in the accident, the vehicle was searched and a Glock Model 19 handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg was discovered.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Derrick Demby, 19 of Vicksburg, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Demby appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday before Judge Angela Carpenter and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $5,000 bond.

More News

Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’

Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days

WORKERS ON STRIKE: Employees at Mississippi frozen food factory protest unfair wages, workplace discrimination

‘That’s how George Floyd died’ – Video of white officer wrestling black man into ditch prompts investigation

Print Article