Mississippi man airlifted to hospital after tree falls on him

A Mississippi man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree.

Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.

Pace said just prior to rescue personnel arriving, the man, who was identified as James L. Davidson, 55, had just been freed from the tree by citizens.

“Apparently, he was cutting the tree and the tree slipped and fell on him, pinning him to the ground,” Pace said.

Both Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance, and Warren County Fire Service personnel responded to the scene as well as the Sheriff’s Office, Pace said.

“The Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance transported Davidson from the scene to River Region, where he was loaded directly on to air care ambulance headed to UMMC,” Pace said.

As of 4:30 p.m., Pace said no condition report had been received.