‘He has not been forgotten.’ Mississippi police seek help in case of man who went missing more than 10 years ago.

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

WESSON POLICE / Authorities are still working to locate Jason Rayborn, reported missing in November 2010.

Police are hoping that there is someone who can help them solve a missing person’s case that is more than 10 years old.

Wesson Police are still looking for Jason Rayborn who was reported missing on Nov. 23, 2010.

Rayborn was described at the time as 5-feet-1 and 110 pounds. He was last seen on foot in Pike County, and was believed to be headed in the direction of Franklinton, Louisiana.

WPD has worked with multiple agencies in both states to try to locate Rayborn.

“We have exhausted all leads,” said WPD Chief Chad O’Quinn. “We want to put it back in people’s minds. He has not been forgotten.”

O’Quinn said the family needs answers, and someone knows something that needs to be shared.

“If anyone has any new information, we would sure like to know,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at 601-643-2211.

