Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession
Published 10:31 am Monday, August 8, 2022
A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud and weapons possession.
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud.
After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.
Russell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $25,000 bond.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Russell.