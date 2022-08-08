Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession

A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud and weapons possession.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud.

After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

Russell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $25,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Russell.