Homicide investigation launched after body found behind Mississippi residence

Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Mississippi house.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating after the body was found behind a house in Moss Point. The house was located on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office describe the death as “suspicious.” The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy is expected to be performed next week.