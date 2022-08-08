Homicide investigation launched after body found behind Mississippi residence

Published 12:34 pm Monday, August 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Mississippi house.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating after the body was found behind a house in Moss Point. The house was located on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office describe the death as “suspicious.” The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

An autopsy is expected to be performed next week.

 

 

More News

Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral

Driver of 18-wheeler dies after multi-vehicle accident on Mississippi interstate leads to truck catching fire

Mississippi woman killed when motorcycle she was driving collided with vehicle. One other person injured.

Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession

Print Article