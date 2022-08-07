Weekend has been deadly for Mississippi city after two murders in less than 24 hours

Published 10:00 am Sunday, August 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

It has been a deadly weekend for one Mississippi city after police have responded to two murders in two days.

WTOK in Meridian reports that investigators have been busy after one man was found dead Friday night and another person was shot and killed Saturday night,

On Friday, one man was found dead in his car after being shot at approximately 10 p.m. The victim was found in his car on 22nd Avenue and 22 Street, near Meridian High School.

On Saturday, a man was shot and killed less than 24 hours later in the 3400 Block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The names of victims and details about the shootings have not been released. Both incidents continue to be under investigation.

