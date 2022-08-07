Mississippi sheriff seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects

Published 5:30 am Sunday, August 7, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

LCSO Screen capture of surveillance video, two suspects wanted in connection with burglaries in the county.

A Mississippi sheriff is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects in an acquired security video.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted screenshots of the video on Facebook.

These are two suspects in a recent string of auto burglaries in the Nola Road and Rogers Lane area.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231.

