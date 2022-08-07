Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck

A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021 Toyota Corolla, driven by 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was eastbound on Interstate 10. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also eastbound on Interstate 10. For reasons still under investigation, the Corrolla struck the rear of the Mack dump truck.

Rapp was a backseat passenger in the Corrolla and was unrestrained at the time of the crash. Rapp sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Kelly and two other passengers sustained moderate injuries due to the crash. Kelly and one passenger were properly restrained, and the other passenger was not.

Kelly and the two other passengers were all transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the Mack was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.