Police seeking two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for attempted murder, shooting into dwelling

Police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous, who are wanted for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.

Travis Antonio Brinson is wanted in connection with a shots fired call Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Pine Haven Trailer Park. Brinson has pending charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault domestic violence, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

BPD is also attempting to locate Lawrence Terrell “Dino” Buie. Buie is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information on either suspect or their whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 601-833-2424 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 601-823-0150.