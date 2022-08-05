Authorities: 4 inmates flee after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof

Published 2:21 pm Friday, August 5, 2022

By The Associated Press

Four men escaped from a Mississippi jail early Friday by cutting a hole in the facility’s roof, authorities said.

Security camera footage shows the inmates running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m., said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell.

The four escapees have been identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton. Reyes was arrested and charged with capital murder for the April 2017 shooting death of a Corinth man, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

As a precaution, schools in Alcorn County were not allowing students to go outside for recess, WTVA-TV reported. Leaders at both school districts told the news station that extra security is being provided at all campuses.

