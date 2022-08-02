Crop duster pilot killed after crash near interstate in Louisiana
Published 10:12 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022
A crop duster crashed Tuesday onto the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on Interstate-49, killing the pilot, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened about noon, news outlets reported. The National Transportation Safety Board listed the plane as an Air Tractor AT-502.
The name of the pilot, the plane’s sole occupant, has not been released.
The NTSB is investigating with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.