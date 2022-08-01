Tesla opens first Mississippi dealership

The next Tesla you see on a Mississippi highway may have been bought right here in the Magnolia State.

The state’s first Tesla dealership opened in Brandon this weekend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, WJTV News reports.

During the ribbon-cutting, visitors to the new store were able to see and test-drive a variety of Tesla models such as the Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y.

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, manufactures and sells electric vehicles. Tesla was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who said they wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive an electric vehicle. It has become one of the leaders in performance EVs.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, local developer RCI and Trihelm Properties worked together to bring the car company to Brandon when they were brainstorming a business that might be suitable for the 25,000-square-foot building. The idea of a Tesla dealership came up as a suggestion and with a few contacts and emails became reality.

